Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report ($1.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $4,389,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,444,000.

RARE stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

