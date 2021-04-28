Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

