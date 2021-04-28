Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

