Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.88. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.