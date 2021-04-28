Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

