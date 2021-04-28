Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,087. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.