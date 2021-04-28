Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.67). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.