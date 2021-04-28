Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

EPD stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

