Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,202. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $663.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.