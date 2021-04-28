Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 23,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,044. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

