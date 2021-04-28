Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). comScore also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.