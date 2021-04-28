Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 136,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

