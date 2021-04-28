Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. 7,396,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

