Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Up 2,048.4% in April

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 2,048.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,677,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Brazil Minerals news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of Brazil Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMIX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,505,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,559,789. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. The company has projects in iron, lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, and placer diamonds and gold. It has projects in lithium covering 28,316 acres; titanium comprising 8,009 acres; and rare earths, consisting of 30,390 acres.

