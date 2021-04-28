Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 275,453 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

