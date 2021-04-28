Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.