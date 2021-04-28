bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BPOSY opened at $10.00 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

