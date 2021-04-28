BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 15,696 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).
Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295.30 ($3.86). 49,694,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.74. The company has a market cap of £60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is -20.72%.
About BP
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.