BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Tushar Morzaria Acquires 15,696 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295.30 ($3.86). 49,694,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.74. The company has a market cap of £60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is -20.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.