Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 41,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

