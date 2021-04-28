Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.