Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

