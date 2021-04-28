Bounty0x Market Capitalization Hits $997,707.63 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $997,707.63 and approximately $66,288.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

