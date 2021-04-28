botXcoin (BOTX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $379.46 million and approximately $385,525.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, botXcoin has traded up 115.5% against the US dollar.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

