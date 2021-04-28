Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.
Shares of BXP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.