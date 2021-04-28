Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,269.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,269.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $40.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.10. 314,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

