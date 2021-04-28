Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

