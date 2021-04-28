Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,274 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 279,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

