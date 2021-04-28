Bokf Na Sells 592 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

