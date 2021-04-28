Bokf Na Purchases 3,274 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 143.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $442.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $446.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.31 and a 200 day moving average of $381.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

