Bokf Na Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

