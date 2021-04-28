Bokf Na Grows Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

NULG opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

