Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 188.4% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 475,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 310,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

