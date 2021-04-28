Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.