Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.04. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

