Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

