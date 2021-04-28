Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

