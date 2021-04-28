Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,669 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

