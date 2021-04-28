Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 4.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 2,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

