Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,075 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFEB. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $2,021,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

