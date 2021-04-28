Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $343,839.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

