BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

