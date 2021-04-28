BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 509,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

