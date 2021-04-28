BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 193.1% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

