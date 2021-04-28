Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

