Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

BDTX opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $405,469.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.