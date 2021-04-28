BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $242.47 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.