BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.