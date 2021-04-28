BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,490 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

