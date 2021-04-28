BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

