Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $129,815.14 and approximately $195.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

